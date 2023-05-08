The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) top drug pusher in their Regional Target List, Arnel Tan Amigo, was apprehended in a Brooke’s Point buy-bust operation on May 7, after being caught with 0.3 grams of suspected shabu in his residence.

Although Amigo refused to disclose the source of his drugs during questioning, PDEA Palawan sources allege that he sourced his supply from an individual in Brooke’s Point.

“Nahuli siya sa bahay niya mismo dahil doon naganap ang transaksiyon nito sa asset ng PDEA (He was caught in his own house because that is where the transaction with the PDEA asset took place),” a PDEA Palawan agent who cannot be named said.

Amigo was arrested in his own residence after a PDEA Palawan asset was able to purchase shabu from him.

The suspect will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

