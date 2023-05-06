A student suspected to be a drug dealer was arrested in a joint buy-bust operation in Brgy. Sta. Monica in this city on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Gerald Mantubig, alias Onis, 24, a student, and labeled as a newly-identified street level individual (SLI), was arrested by the special drug enforcement team of the City Police Station 2 (PS 2) and the Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) at 2:53 p.m. on May 6. He resides in Brgy. Tiniguiban.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance believed to be “shabu” (buy-bust item). Additionally, three transparent plastic sachets containing traces of the said substance, P2,500 buy-bust money, one black and violet Vivo cellphone unit, and one Honda Beat color red and white unit were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

Mantubig was reportedly engaged in the proliferation of illegal drugs in the city, and the joint operation was conducted to apprehend him.

He will face charges in court for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which prohibits the possession and sale of illegal drugs in the country.

