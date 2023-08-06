A suspected drug dealer was arrested Saturday on Macawili Road, Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City.

He was identified as Paul Arvin Reynoso, also known as Boboy, 26 years old, and is labeled as a “newly-identified or street-level pusher.”

He was apprehended during a joint buy-bust operation conducted by the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit led by Police Captain Virgilio Gomez III and the city government’s Anti-Crime Task Force.

He was found in possession of a transparent sachet believed to contain shabu which he sold to an undercover agent.

He is now in police custody and facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Previous articleCCG ships attack Philippine civilian resupply boats with water cannons
Next articlePPCWD completes hydrologic reports of city’s major rivers
Palawan News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR