A suspected drug dealer was arrested Saturday on Macawili Road, Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City.

He was identified as Paul Arvin Reynoso, also known as Boboy, 26 years old, and is labeled as a “newly-identified or street-level pusher.”

He was apprehended during a joint buy-bust operation conducted by the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit led by Police Captain Virgilio Gomez III and the city government’s Anti-Crime Task Force.

He was found in possession of a transparent sachet believed to contain shabu which he sold to an undercover agent.

He is now in police custody and facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.