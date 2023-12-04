Joint teams of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Palawan and the Puerto Princesa Anti-Crime Task Force conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Jose, culminating in the confiscation of suspected shabu with an estimated value exceeding P500,000.

The operation took place on December 4, leading to the detention of two individuals, Rolly Sabtirani, employed as a tricycle driver, and Oswald Dagot.

Sabtirani was specifically apprehended following the sale of a packet of the suspected illegal substance, priced at P1,500. In addition to this, law enforcement officials successfully recovered three more packets from the arrested duo.

The suspects are now facing legal proceedings under Republic Act 9165, known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.