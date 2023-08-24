Authorities arrested a 30-year-old resident of Barangay Bagong Silang, Puerto Princesa City, in an anti-illegal drugs operation for suspected shabu selling.

The city police said Edgar Nelmida Jr. was apprehended late in the evening of August 23 during a buy-bust operation carried out on Abueg Road in Barangay Bancao-Bancao, also within Puerto Princesa.

Nelmida was found in possession of 0.45 grams of shabu during the operation, which was led by Police Captain Michael Mondigo of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Victor Lacwasan.

According to the police report, Nelmida allegedly sold the illegal substance for P500. Upon his apprehension, the authorities discovered a small box of Tic-Tac containing 1 gram of suspected shabu, estimated to have a street value of P5,000.

Also found in his possession was a rolled aluminum foil and P500, which had been utilized as part of the buy-bust operation.

Legal action is currently in progress, with the preparation of criminal complaints for violations of Sections 5, 11, and 12 of Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, which will subsequently be submitted to the City Prosecutor’s Office.