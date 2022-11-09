A fisherman from Rizal town in southern Palawan discovered a package on Monday of suspected cocaine washed ashore by the recent typhoon.

Rizal police chief Maj. Thirz Starky Timbancaya told Palawan News that the package was discovered with assorted garbage on November 7 along the shores of barangays Latud and Taburi.

He said that the area faces the open sea and is easy for smugglers to use as a way to get from one place to another.

“Since open sea itong lugar, nagagamit na transient point ng mga involved sa illegal drugs (Since the area is the open sea, it is used by people who deal with illegal drugs as a transit point),” Timbancaya said.

“May mga chances kasi na binabagsak lang yan sa dagat tapos nilalagyan lang ng GPS para masundan ng mga magpipick-up. Nagkataon na bumagyo nakaraan kaya siguro napadpad yan dito (There are times when they drop the supplies into the ocean, they will attach a GPS so that those who will retrieve them can track them. It just so happened that there was a typhoon the last time, which is how it got here),” he added.

The local police have formed a task force to search the area for similar packages.

Timbancaya said the package weighs over a kilo and may value around P7 millon if confirmed to be cocaine.

“Tinanong pa namin ang mangingisda kung may mga nakita o napansin bang mga tatak sa nadampot na nakabalot na droga para sana malaman natin kung saan talaga nanggaling (In order to identify the source of the package, we also asked the fisherman if he noticed any markings on it),” he said, but the fisherman did not see any.

The package has been sent to the PNP Crime Laboratory ng Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) for examination.

About Post Author