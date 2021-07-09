Suspected NPA leader undergoes medical treatment for cancer

Suspected rebel leader Antonio Molina, who is detained at the Puerto Princesa City Jail (PPCJ), was recently sent to a hospital for medical treatment.

Molina, along with suspected high-ranking officials of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Palawan was arrested by authorities in Barangay San Jose back in 2019 for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Aside from illegal possession of firearms and explosives, they are also currently facing murder charges.

Karapatan Timog Katagalugan claimed in a Facebook post that Molina, who is now 66-years-old, was taken to Medical Mission Group Hospitals and Health Services Cooperative of the Philippines (MMG-Coop Hospital) for his first chemotherapy session due to intestinal cancer.

He had his initial biopsy on March 24 and was identified with a malignant tumor caused by intestinal cancer. Further, he suffers from diabetes, a slipped disc, hypertension, and prostate issues. According to the organization, he is unable to eat normally, has difficulty eliminating stools, or move comfortably as a result of his illness.

The lower court allowed Molina’s five-day medical confinement. However, according to his doctors, he is “likely not recommended” to go back to jail after his treatment.

“It’s an inoperable sarcoma and the best medical treatment is for him to undergo chemotherapy. We ordered three bags of blood, which is needed prior to his chemo. We can’t proceed unless he has been transfused with blood,” Dr. Joseph Tovera, Coop Hospital oncologist, said.

Meanwhile, Karapatan is soliciting blood donations for his treatment. The organization said in a text message to Palawan News that people interested in donating may contact JO1 Hanna Cindy Gregorio at the PPCJ or communicate with local Philippine Red Cross (PRC) officials.

Gregorio said Molina requires three bags of blood type O+.

“Three bags ang kailangan niya. So far may isa na galing sa amin sa city jail,” Gregorio told Palawan News in a phone call.

Karapatan is also calling for his release in consideration of his age and medical condition.

Molina is reportedly a member of Katipunan ng Samahang Magbubukid sa Timog Katagalugan (KASAMA-TK).