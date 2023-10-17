The Bataraza police arrested on Tuesday a local fisherman with a standing arrest warrant for illegal fishing.

The suspect, a certain Ariel Helardes, 26, is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by RTC Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza, with bail set at P120,000.

Helardes, was ranked by three local police as the 8th most wanted individual in the municipality.

The apprehension was carried out by a collaboration of law enforcement units, including the Tracker Team of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan, Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS), PNP-Maritime Group 2nd Special Operation Unit, and Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1.