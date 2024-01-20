(WARNING: Mention of drugs)

Local authorities arrested a 57-year-old resident of Brgy. Sta Monica in an anti-illegal drug buy-bust operation at Purok Balikatan, Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City, on Saturday, January 20.

The City PNP Drug Enforcement Unit’s operation resulted in the arrest of Carlito Chan Mayo, 57, a resident of Brgy. Sta Monica in Puerto Princesa City.

Mayo was found in possession of a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be “shabu,” which was purchased during the operation.

Upon further search, 5 additional heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing the same substance, an improvised syringe tooter, an aluminum foil with a white crystalline substance, and ₱3,500 buy-bust money were recovered from Mayo. The estimated street market value of the confiscated items is ₱42,300, with a total estimated weight of 4.7 grams.

Mayo, now in custody, faces charges related to drug trafficking.