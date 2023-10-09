Authorities arrested a person in Narra during a drug buy-bust operation on Sunday at Barangay Bato-Bato.

The suspect, identified as Freddie Tinay Palay, 54, was caught in possession of several sachets of shabu and dried marijuana leaves.

The buy-bust operation was led by the Palawan Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and included members of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) and in coordination from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The estimated market value of the confiscated marijuana, weighing approximately 3.5 grams, is P 1,500, while the estimated market value of the three confiscated white crystalline substance sachets, with a combined weight of approximately 0.03 grams, is P500.