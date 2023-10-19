A suspected drug dealer was apprehended in a buy-bust operation conducted by law enforcement agencies on October 18.

The operation took place on Manalo Extension in Purok Maligaya, Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City.

Taken from the suspect, identified as Agustin Villanueva, known as “Turling,” was a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, along with marked buy-bust money totaling P1,500.

A tricycle, believed to be used in illegal activities, was also confiscated.

Villanueva is currently in the custody of Police Station 1 and will face charges for violating Section 5 of R.A. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 through inquest proceedings.