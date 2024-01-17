A wanted individual, ranking 6th at the provincial level and 2nd at the municipal level in Brooke’s Point, was apprehended on Tuesday by local authorities.

Alias Ver, 40, was captured through the collaborative efforts of the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS), PIU Palawan, PDEU, PALCIT Tracker-RID, SOU-MG Balabac MSBC, and 1st PPMFC.

The police said the arrest was made in accordance with a warrant issued on December 11, 2023, by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, 4th Judicial Region, Regiona Trial Court, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

Alias Ver faces charges for eight counts of violating Presidential Decree 533, also known as the Anti-Cattle Rustling Law.

Currently, Alias Ver is in the custody of the Brooke’s Point police, awaiting proper legal proceedings and disposition.