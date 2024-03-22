Personnel of Police Station 3 detained Mark Angelo Sanchez Babudyong, also known as Jelo Babudyong Sanchez, 26, yesterday, March 21, at 3:00 p.m. in Barangay Luzviminda, Puerto Princesa City, for alleged multiple thefts.

Palawan News claimed Babudyong was a known thief in Roxas town in 2022 and ranked No. 9 on the most wanted list in Roxas, northern Palawan.

Police Captain Manuel Llenado oversaw PS3 personnel as they made the arrest in cooperation with Roxas MPS.

Judge Anna Leah Tiongson-Mendoza issued an arrest warrant on November 21, 2022, which served as the basis for the operation. The warrant included a recommended bail amounting to ₱48,000.

As of now, the suspect is in the custody of PS3 pending further legal proceedings.