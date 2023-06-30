The suspect involved in the shooting and killing of businessman Vu Dang has been placed under the protection of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO).

According to a statement released by PPCPO Information Officer Police Captain Victoria Carmen Iquin on Friday, June 30, the decision was made to ensure the safety of the suspect, identified as Mark Anthony Rodriguez, also known as Kamote, and to prevent any potential retaliation or threats against him.

Rodriguez surrendered himself on Wednesday, June 28, claiming to have received threats to his life. He will be placed under the protective custody of Police Lieutenant Colonel Mervin Immaculata, who is also a member of the Vu Dang Special Investigation Task Group (SITG).

On the evening of May 8, businessman Kim Vu Dang was fatally shot inside the stockroom located at the rear of his house by an unidentified assailant.

Previously, authorities had indicated that the main motive behind Vu Dang’s murder was believed to be business rivalry.