Police arrested on Wednesday a suspect in the May 2023 murder of Vietnamese national and businessman Kim Vu Dang in his home in Brgy. Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City.

The suspect, identified as Mark Anthony Butillo, 40, has been the subject of an arrest warrant for murder and attempted murder issued by RTC Judge Jose Bayani J. Usman.

Police sources told Palawan News that the suspect, who works as an oil tanker driver, was identified by witnesses through a cartographic sketch. He was also reportedly seen in a CCTV footage in at least two instances at the victim’s home apparently selling lobster fry.

Kim Vu Dang was shot and killed in a stock room in his Brgy. Sta. Monica house in May.

The arrest was made by combined personnel from the Puerto Princesa City Mobile Force, Police Station 2, and City Intelligence Unit , Puerto Princesa City Police Office.

The suspect was placed under the custody of Police Station 2 for legal proceedings.