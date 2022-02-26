A 34-year-old farmer regarded as Palawan’s Top 4 most wanted person was apprehended Thursday in Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point town, for statutory rape after 10 years of hiding and evading authorities.

Dennis Panaligan Capunong, a resident of Brgy. Iraan, Rizal, was apprehended in a joint police operation in Pangobilian on February 24, according to Brooke’s Point MPS chief P/Maj. Raffy Esperida in a statement released by the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA’s information office.

Capunong was arrested by the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS) with Rizal MPS, 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PPMFC), Palawan Intelligence Unit (PIU), Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) MIMAROPA, and the Palawan Investigation and Detective Management Unit (PIDMU).

He was served with an arrest warrant issued on December 13, 2012 by Branch 47 of the Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC). No bail was recommended for his temporary freedom.

As of this writing, the accused is under the custody of Brooke’s Point MPS while awaiting his return to the issuing court.

Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division (RIDMD) of PRO MIMAROPA chief P/Col. Ronie Bacuel said that based on consolidated data on the arrest of most wanted persons and the other wanted, 69 most wanted persons and 272 other wanted persons had already been arrested from January 1 to February 24 in the region.

Meanwhile, PRO MIMAROPA regional director P/Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia lauded Brooke’s Point for Capunong’s arrest to finally face the statutory case filed against him.

“I laud Brooke‘s Point MPS and other operating units for their concerted efforts towards the successful arrest of Capulong who had been hiding the law for 10 years,” Hernia said.