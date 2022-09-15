- Advertisement by Google -

Polygraph testing was conducted yesterday at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) local office in Puerto Princesa City for self-confessed suspect Leobert Dasmariñas in the alleged rape-slaying of 22-year-old Robinsons Palawan mall sales lady Jovelyn Galleno.

Dasmariñas’ earlier admitted during the police investigation that he and Jovert Valdestamon had raped and killed Galleno, and dumped her body in a hilly part of Sta. Lourdes. He, however, later recanted his statement, and claimed that he was coerced by authorities, including a high city government official, into admitting to the crime.

He arrived Wednesday, September 14, at the NBI Palawan Office near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral around 12 p.m., but the polygraph laboratory team did not put him through lie detector testing until around 4:10 p.m.

He was accompanied by his 58-year-old father Roberto Dasmariñas and assisted by Atty. Jason Abulon in the absence of his lawyer Regidor Tulali.

Before administering the lie detector test, NBI Palawan chief Atty. Renato Garbo III asked the 34-year-old jobless suspect to provide his personal information and read him his Miranda rights.

“Bago tayo magsimula sa isang lie detector test, gusto kong ipaalam sayo ang iyang karapatan under sa ating Saligang Batas. May karapatan kang manahimik at kumuha ng iyong sariling abogado,” Garbo told Dasmariñas.

Dasmariñas answered in the affirmative when asked by Garbo if he was also willing to provide his statement to the NBI.

At one point during the procedure, Dasmariñas requested Garbo that his lie detector be performed without the presence of the media and other observers who were not required to be present.

“Kung magsisimula na po ba yong lie detector, kung puwede po wala ng ibang [tao.] Naaano kasi ako…,” he asked Garbo, who assured him that the media and others will be asked to step out as soon as the procedure begins.

His father, Roberto, also asked Garbo about the “statement” Dasmariñas was made to sign by the city police office.

“Ako, sir, may tanong ako. Gusto ko lang malaman, kasi yong katanungan dito (the statement), pag isyu sa kanya nito, wala kaming hawak talaga. Yan inisyu ng pulis yan sa kanya, pinapirmahan sa kanya doon ng walang kasamang tatay. Wala, kasi attorney lang ang nag ano sa kanya doon,” Roberto said.

He stated that he was inquiring to determine whether or not his son should have signed the statement.

In response, he was informed by NBI Palawan special investigator Cedric Caabay that his presence at the signing of the statement was no longer required because his son had reached the legal age.

“Hindi na kailangan ng presensya niyo dito kasi legal age na siya, at may abogado pong tumayo dito. So, ito po na-submit na ito sa piskalya, considered na po ito na part ng ebidensya doon,” Caabay explained to Dasmariñas’ father.

“Hindi rin namin alam kung anong naging procedure doon (City PNP), ang itatanong lang namin dito ay yong ginusto niyang pumunta dito at linisin ang kanyang pangalan at sumailalim sa lie detector,” he added, citing they cannot question the statement because it was not done at the NBI.

Jovelyn’s family, led by her mother Jelyn and sister Jocelyn, was also present at the NBI during the polygraph examination. They claimed to be there to learn the outcome of the DNA test on the alleged skeletal remains of Jovelyn discovered on August 23 in Pulang Lupa, Brgy. Santa Lourdes.

Asked how she feels about the PNP’s earlier DNA positive findings, Jelyn replied, “wala po akong nararamdaman.”

Jelyn never said much about the NBI-performed DNA testing, which already has a result that hasn’t been revealed, other than to say that they don’t know yet.

“Wala pa rin po talaga akong alam na ano [result]. Hindi ko pa talaga masasabi kasi wala pa talaga akong nalalaman,” Jelyn said.

When asked if she believes Jovelyn is still alive, Jelyn replied, “para sa akin di ko pa rin alam, hindi ko masagot yan.”

She refused to answer any further questions, including what their family plans to do if the NBI’s DNA testing comes back positive.

