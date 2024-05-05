A 19-year-old man was taken straight to Police Station 2 after being arrested for allegations of causing disturbance and obstructing passersby in Purok Gumamela, Barangay Sta. Monica, around midnight last night.

The man was identified as Rojie Lagrada, a resident of the area.

According to the Facebook page “We R1 at Your Service,” there was a chase involving the personnel of the Puerto Princesa City Anti-Crime Task Force and the suspect, who ran with a bolo from Purok Gumamela towards the Employee’s Village, where he was intercepted and arrested by responding officers from Police Station 2.

The suspect and the complainants, Barangay Sta. Monica councilors Bert Bartolo, Wilfredo Denso, and William Denso, faced each other at Police Station 2.