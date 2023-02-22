The suspect in the shooting incident, which injured a woman watching a volleyball game at a Balabac school, had been charged with attempted murder before the Palawan Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

The Police Provincial Office (PPO) said Wednesday that Ersan Ami, 26, the identified suspect in the incident, was charged on February 21 with the attempted murder of Arnalen Onos, 21.

On the afternoon of February 18 at the Dumaga Elementary School in Brgy. Salang, Balabac, Ami opened fire on a crowd watching a volleyball game, wounding Onos in the leg while she was watching a relative play.

The PPO, through P/Maj. Ric Ramos, its spokesperson, stated in a report that the Balabac police investigation determined that Ami entered the elementary school at approximately 5:10 p.m. armed with an unidentified caliber firearm, “fired multiple times”, and then fled to an unknown area.

