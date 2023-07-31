Ronie Buenafe, a wanted person for attempted homicide, was finally arrested after months of evading authorities on July 27, the provincial police reported.

The 25-year-old male resident of Barangay Barotuan, El Nido, in Northern Palawan, was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by personnel from the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Provincial Intelligence and Detective Management Unit, and the Provincial Investigation Unit of Palawan Police Provincial Office.

The arrest was made possible by a warrant issued on September 15, 2022, by the Judge Theresa Pe Mangcucang of the Municipal Trial Court (MTC) in El Nido. It was issued in relation to the crime of attempted homicide, docketed under Criminal Case No. 1674.

The judge set a recommended bail amount of P36,000 for the accused.

Details surrounding the crime he allegedly perpetrated were not immediately available, but the authorities had been actively pursuing Buenafe since the issuance of the warrant last year.