A man escaped arrest by officers from Police Station 3 due to alleged violations of Presidential Decree 705 after being caught with lumber in Barangay Luzviminda, Puerto Princesa City, around 8:30 a.m., July 21.

The suspect, whose name has not been disclosed by the police, is a resident of the said area and was caught in the act of transporting the newly cut wood.

During his escape, he left behind two pieces of 10x10x18 apitong lumber, five pieces of 2x3x12, one piece of 2x3x9, two pieces of 2x3x14, and two pieces of 2x5x33 of the same wood. The abandoned lumber, totaling 403.5 board feet with an estimated street value of ₱32,280, is now in the custody of Police Station 3 in Luzviminda.

The suspect’s motorcycle, his carabao (water buffalo), and two pieces of bangon-bangon or sleds were also seized.