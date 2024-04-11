A man was fatally stabbed by a 61-year-old suspect late last night at Old Camp, Poblacion District I, Brooke’s Point, in southern Palawan.

The victim has been identified as Regie Bescano, also known as Toto, who worked as a helper at a local fish store, while the suspect, named Elson, resided near the victim’s place.

According to the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station, persistent teasing and theft of crops by the victim allegedly drove the suspect, who has a mental disability, to commit the stabbing.

“Kwento ng suspek, lagi siyang tinutukso dahil sa kanyang kapansanan. May mental disability ang suspek. Dagdag pa rito, palihim umanong kumukuha ang biktima ng tanim niyang suha sa bakuran ng suspek,” the Brookes Point Municipal Police Station (MPS) stated.

After the stabbing, the suspect went to his sibling to confess to the crime. The police were immediately informed and responded to the scene where they found the victim bleeding.

He was rushed to the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital-Brooke’s Point, where he was declared dead on arrival.