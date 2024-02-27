Authorities now have in custody the suspect who allegedly confessed to being the perpetrator captured on CCTV during the robbery at Roger Store in Barangay Corong-Corong, El Nido, last Christmas Day.

The arrest of the suspect, Edwin Sase, occurred more than two months after the robbery took place at the El Nido establishment before seven in the evening on December 25.

Palawan News has obtained information indicating that Sase voluntarily confessed to the police, admitting his involvement in the robbery at Roger Store. Surveillance footage captured him threatening the store attendant before making off with sales totaling ₱70,000.

No further details were available regarding when he was placed under the custody of the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) or arrested, but accordingly, Sase is also implicated in several other robbery incidents in the town.

The motorcycle he used was allegedly stolen, therefore he will also face charges related to this offense.

To facilitate the suspect’s capture, it can be recalled that the police earlier released a digital composite image, with the store owner also offering a reward of ₱30,000 for information on his whereabouts.