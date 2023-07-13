Authorities apprehended a 36-year-old man wanted for frustrated murder in a law enforcement operation conducted on Tuesday, July 11, in El Nido, Palawan.

The suspect, identified as Pedrito Gonzales Meniano, was taken into custody by personnel from the El Nido Municipal Police Station and the Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit.

The arrest took place in Brgy New Ibajay at approximately 8:05 in the morning.

According to the report, Meniano was apprehended based on a warrant issued by the Branch 164, Fourth Judicial Region, in Roxas town.

The warrant was issued in relation to the crime of frustrated murder, with a recommended bail amounting to P200,000.

Currently, he is under the custody of the police and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper disposition.