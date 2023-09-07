Jerson Sievert, also known as ‘Toto,’ was apprehended by law enforcement authorities while attempting to finalize a gun sale with an undercover agent on Tuesday afternoon on J. Abad Santos Street in Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City.

He was arrested around 5:45 p.m. through “Oplan Paglalansag Omega” for violation of Republic Act 10591 in relation to Commission on Elections Resolution No. 10918.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Palawan PFU, under the direction of Police Major Joseph Severino, arrested Sievert, a resident of Brgy. Pamantulon, Taytay. Officers from Police Station 1 of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) also played a role in the operation.

Sievert was apprehended while allegedly selling a 12-gauge Armscor Shotgun and ammunition during the election period without the necessary legal authority or exemption from the Committee on Firearms.

The other seized items included 8 pieces of 12-gauge ammunition rounds, a marked P500 bill, 41 pieces of P500 boodle money notes, and a Samsung phone.