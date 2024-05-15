A man found himself behind bars after he was caught in a drug deal during a buy-bust operation conducted by authorities in Sitio Poblacion, Barangay District 1, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, at 12:45 p.m. yesterday, May 15.

The 35-year-old suspect hails from Brgy. Pangobilian in the same town.

Authorities recovered around two sachets of suspected methamphetamine from the suspect, weighing approximately 0.001 grams, in exchange for ₱1,000.

Upon apprehension, the suspect was found in possession of the marked money, a paper containing the alleged sachets of methamphetamine, a coin purse, a pair of earrings, cash, identification, and a lighter.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Brookes Point MPS.

Police offices no longer disclose the true names of suspects upon arrest. This is based on the Revised Media Relations Policy of the Philippine National Police, which stipulates that names of suspects and victims, particularly in cases of rape and violence against individuals, cannot be disclosed until charges are filed in court.