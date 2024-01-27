After being afloat in the middle of the sea for two days, Roque Luhan, one of the seven fishermen who went missing in the waters off Araceli town, said they were almost losing hope of getting rescued.

Luhan, together with Janjan Paalan, Jacky Paalan, Alfredo Abad, Roberto Bacolod, Alvin Edar, and Thomas Vigonte, were on their way to mainland Araceli last Wednesday, January 24, when their boat capsized after suffering engine trouble and experiencing unfavorable weather conditions.

Around 12:15 on Friday, a search and rescue team located them 7.6 nautical miles from Verde Island in Roxas town.

Luhan said they were somewhere between Cambari Island and the main island of Araceli when their boat capsized.

The image shows the Araceli fishermen sitting on the overturned hull of their boat in the middle of the ocean.

“We were around nine miles from Calandagan Island and about 12 miles away from Araceli when the boat’s engine suddenly went dead. We did not realize that the boat had already gone against the direction of the wind,” Luhan said.

He added that as night fell, they made the decision to stay together, clinging to their capsized boat, as it would increase their chances of survival and being rescued, whereas swimming away would make it more difficult for them.

Luhan also said they did not see any large fishing boats around because the galunggong off-season is still in effect.

“Walang lantsa kasi fish ban sila,” he said, referring to the administrative order of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources banning the catching of Galunggung (Round Scad) in the area from November to February.

“Yung mga bangka (na maliit) meron pero hindi rin talaga kami mapansin kasi malalaki ang alon kaya malayo rin sila. Tapos may nakita kaming barko pero nung kinakawayan namin, hindi kami pinansin kasi nga medyo malayo rin,” he said.

Luhan further said they were not able to save anything except for a cell phone when their boat capsized, leaving them with nothing to survive except the bottom part of the boat, which remained on top of the water.

“Tinapon namin lahat talaga ng gamit at wala kaming naisalba. Sabi na lang namin, higpit lang sa paghawak (sa bangka), tipirin nyo ang lakas nyo, at huwag panay galaw. Tapos, magdasal sa Panginoon na mailigtas tayo,” he narrated.

He said they felt very fortunate to survive and be rescued, but a conversation they had with someone from Roxas town over the phone perplexed them.

Luhan thought the person speaking to them was joking when he pointed out the deployment of aircraft, ships, and helicopters to search for them after their boat capsized due to dangerous waves and wind.

“Pero ang pinagtataka namin, yung (sa) Roxas, kasi parang niloloko kami. Hanggang yung kaisa-isang cellphone namin na na-save, na-lowbat na lang. Sinasabi sa amin na may helicopter daw na mag-rescue sa amin, may speed boat at may barko,” he said.

“Hindi namin malaman kung Coast Guard ba talaga yun o ano kasi niloloko kami,” he added.

Coast Guard District Palawan sent BRP Melchora Aquino, while Western Command dispatched a Sokol helicopter through the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West), an Augusta Westland 109 chopper, and navy vessel BRP Felix Apolinario to assist in the search and rescue operation on Thursday.

Luhan further stated that Janjan’s strength was waning by the hour as they remained afloat, awaiting rescue.

“Siya talaga ang pinakamahina na. Paghampas sa kanya ng alon at mahulog sya, halos hindi na sya makasampa ulit,” he said.

BRP Melchora Aquino brought the group here after rescuing them. The Palawan Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) now have custody of the group, while Paalan has been taken to a hospital for further medical attention.