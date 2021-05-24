Surge of COVID-19 infections not yet over – City IMT

Puerto Princesa City’s top health official monitoring the COVID-19 situation admitted on Saturday (May 22) that the ongoing surge of infection has yet to reach its peak instead of levelling off or going down.

City Incident Management Team (IMT) commander Dr. Dean Palanca said they are expecting the numbers to increase.

“Ang tinitingnan ko ay we are still going up. Wala pa tayo sa peak. At isang nakikita natin ay lalong dumadami ang kaso natin lalo na sa Antigen,” Palanca said.

Active COVID-19 cases in Puerto Princesa City have been adding up on a daily basis with positive laboratory tests conducted at the Ospital ng Palawan. Over the weekend, there were at least 671 active cases in the city.

“Two weeks ago ang referrals ng mga ospital ay nasa 15 to 20, pero ngayon nasa 35 to 50 plus ang referrals namin sa antigen testing. May nakita kami minsan na 105 ang bagong positive sa antigen sa isang araw. Ibig sabihin ay 105 ang bagong COVID-19 cases. Hindi na bumababa sa 30 to 40, kaya tumataas talaga,” Dr. Palanca said.

He also noted that the spread of infection is originating mainly from the household or the workplace of an infected individual.

“Karamihan [sa kaso natin] ay nahawa, karamihan [nakuha] sa households at workplace. Kaya dapat maging maagap, kahit may sipon ay ‘wag mo na papasukin. Actually, thousands na tao dito sa Puerto Princesa City ay tini-take for granted nila ang COVID-19. Wala silang respeto sa sakit na ‘yan. Ngayon ay naniningil na ito,” he said.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts