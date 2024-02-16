The Supreme Court has ordered the disbarment of Attorney Emilio S. Paña, Jr., finding him guilty of violating the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) and the Lawyer’s Oath.

The decision comes after Paña was involved in providing a client with forged judicial documents to falsely declare the nullity of her marriage.

The SC said in a recent statement that the case surfaced when Melody H. Santos sought the legal services of Paña in 2013, aiming to annul her marriage. Paña, introduced to Santos by court interpreter Alberto Santos of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Polomolok, South Cotabato, promised a swift resolution within six months. For this service, Melody paid ₱280,000.

However, the documents Paña provided—including a judgment and a certificate of finality, purportedly issued by Judge Cader P. Indar of Cotabato City—were later revealed to be counterfeit. This discovery came to light when Melody’s application for a K-1 visa at the US Embassy in Manila was denied due to the fraudulent annulment papers.

Despite Melody’s demand for a refund, Paña only managed to return ₱260,000 of the fees paid. The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Commission on Bar Discipline (CBD) conducted an investigation, initially recommending a two-year suspension for Paña’s misconduct. However, the severity of the deceit led the IBP Board of Governors to recommend disbarment, a proposal the Supreme Court upheld.

The Court’s decision was grounded in the principle that lawyers must not engage in unlawful, dishonest, immoral, or deceitful conduct. Paña’s actions not only breached these ethical standards but also undermined public confidence in the judiciary and the legal profession.

It was revealed that Paña was complicit in the entire process of securing the fraudulent documents, directly contravening the CPRA. This misconduct was compounded by the fact that Judge Indar, who was purported to have issued the annulment decree, had been disbarred and dismissed in 2012 for similar offenses related to annulment cases.

The Supreme Court emphasized that Paña’s behavior represented a grave injustice and made a mockery of the judicial system. His disbarment serves as a stern reminder of the legal profession’s ethical obligations and the severe consequences of their violation.

“Clearly, for his participation in the falsification of the Judgment and Certificate, Atty. Paña violated the CPRA. By so doing, he made a mockery of the judicial system. Instead of being the supposed advocate for justice, he became the perpetrator of injustice,” the Court stressed.

“Thus, consistent with jurisprudence, the Court found it fitting to impose no less than the ultimate penalty of disbarment on Atty. Paña. His reprehensible acts show that he should not remain in the rolls of the legal profession,” the SC stated.