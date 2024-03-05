A Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel attacked a civilian supply boat en route to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Tuesday morning using powerful water cannons that damaged it and injured four of its Filipino crew.

“BRP Sindangan is now returning east toward home, likely escorting the damaged Unaiza May 4 (UM4), which I understand is unable to continue. The other resupply boat, Unaiza May 1, has successfully reached the BRP Sierra Madre outpost,” said Ray Powell, maritime security expert and SeaLight Director at the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, on his post on X (formerly Twitter)

Powell said he received information from an unofficial source that UM4 suffered minor damage.

“I’ve received sufficient independent (unofficial) accounts to report with high confidence that Unaizah May 4, 1 of the Philippines’ 2 resupply boats, suffered minor damage [and] injuries resulting from the use of a water cannon by a China Coast Guard ship this morning,” he said.

The military and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) are yet to confirm this.

Earlier today, another CCG vessel rammed one of the two PCG vessels that were escorting the supply boats. This happened while the CCG vessel was obstructing the path of BRP Sindangan.

The PCG said the supply boat Unaiza May 1 managed to reach BRP Sierra Madre to deliver its cargo and supplies despite the incident.

The UM4 was a newly-commissioned civilian vessel to undertake the RoRe mission in place of the UM2, which is currently undergoing repairs from the damage it sustained during its previous encounter with CCG and militia vessels in December last year.

BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan were escorting the resupply mission that departed Monday from mainland Palawan.

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said their vessels faced dangerous maneuvers from CCG and Chinese maritime militia vessels throughout the operation.

At around 5:55 a.m., a CCG ship and an unidentified Chinese militia vessel blocked BRP Sindangan and one of the civilian boats approximately 15.8 nautical miles east of Ayungin Shoal. This was the first dangerous maneuver encountered during the mission.

CCGV 21555 once again blocked BRP Sindangan at around 6:22 a.m., resulting in a collision between the two vessels and causing minor structural damage to the PCG vessel.

“The China Coast Guard (once again) deployed five vessels, and they are bigger than our Coast Guard vessels,” Tarriela said.

“And then, every time na mata-trap nila yung ating vessel, of course, we are there to provide security escort to our indigenous boat, hahabulin natin yun, every once in a while. Pag ginawa na namin yan, the CCG won’t hesitate to block our way going to the indigenous boat,” he explained, adding that such maneuver led to the collision between the two vessels.

Tarriela, however, lauded PCG personnel aboard BRP Sindangan for responding to the incident accordingly.

“On the part of the PCG, we deploy the best commanding officers na pinapadala natin dito. Kung kaya kahit paano, although tumama tayo ng ganyan, we have to make sure na makaka-respond agad ang Coast Guard natin, that’s why we prevented yung mas malaking damage as a result of the collision,” he said in a press conference in Zamboanga del Norte.

BRP Sindangan is currently on its way back to mainland Palawan.

Earlier video clips shared by Tarriela on his X (formerly Twitter) account portrayed BRP Sindangan personnel hastily putting a barrier between the two vessels while under the watchful gaze of two members of the CCG, one of whom was recording.

“Throughout the operation, the PCG vessels faced dangerous maneuvers and blocking from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Chinese Maritime Militia. Their reckless and illegal actions led to a collision between MRRV-4407 and China Coast Guard 21555 that resulted to minor structural damage to the PCG vessel,” he said. (with a report from Celeste Anna Formoso)