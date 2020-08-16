Supplementary food distributed in El Nido villages

MNAO chief Ma. Carmela Romantico said all local government units (LGUs) in the province have been allocated their RUSF from the Philippines Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition program (PIMAM). The RUSF is for the towns’ pre-schoolers between the ages of 6-59 months who have moderate acute malnutrition, Romantico said.

EL NIDO, Palawan — The Municipal Nutrition Action Office (MNAO) has completed the distribution of some 300 boxes of ready-to-use-supplementary-food (RUSF) in 18 barangays in this town from the Provincial Nutrition Action Office (PNAO) Wednesday this week.

MNAO chief Ma. Carmela Romantico said all local government units (LGUs) in the province have been allocated their RUSF from the Philippines Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition program (PIMAM). The RUSF is for the towns’ pre-schoolers between the ages of 6-59 months who have moderate acute malnutrition, Romantico said.

“Todo suporta po talaga ang province lalo na pagdating sa nutrisyon program through the leadership ni PNAO Rachel Paladan at ni Dr. Mary Ann Navarro, dating PHO at ni PDRRMO Jerry Alili. Super blessed kasi malaking tulong po ito although may sariling purchase din po ang LGU natin para sa mga malnourished children, nagpapasalamat talaga kami sa probinsya for this in behalf ng LGU El Nido,” Romantico said.

At least 15 boxes of RUSF for each barangay have been delivered to them through the office of the municipal action officer, this town while big Barangays of Teneguiban, Bucana, and Villa Libertad have received 25 boxes each.

Romantico does not have the exact figure, but she said their malnutrition cases have declined due to the families’ positive response to their nutrition campaign. She said many families are embracing backyard gardening and farming during the pandemic in addition to the RUSF supplies.

“Malaking tulong po itong aming pagtatanim ng mga gulay sa nutrisyon ng aming mga anak. Kahit papaano nakaraos din at masustansya pa ang mga kinakain nila ngayon. Nagbigay din sila ng libreng buto ng gulay kaya ngayon malalakas na kumain ang mga anak ko, nakakatuwa,” Cherilyn Abano from Brgy. Barotuan said in testimony.

The town’s 75 Barangay Environment Agriculture Nutrition Scholars (BEANS) have been tasked to administer the RUSF supplements in their respective barangays.

