Super typhoon Rolly makes landfall in Catanduanes, Signal #1 up over Calamianes

For Palawan, a tropical cyclone wind Signal Number 1 has been raised over the Calamianes Group of Islands.

Super typhoon ‘Rolly’ made landfall over Bato, Catanduanes early Sunday. According to the weather bulletin released at 5 a.m. of November 1, within the next 12 hours, catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon will be experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon and the central and southern portions of Quezon.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja explained that the weather bureau used the Dvorak technique to categorize ‘Rolly’ into super typhoon.

“Meron tayong tinatawag na Dvorak technique, ito ay ginagamit ng PAGASA at ng iba pang agencies para ma-estimate ang lakas ng hangin na dala ng mga bagyo. It so happen, kaninang alas dos ng madaling araw, measurement natin sa current intensity sa Dvorak technique ay umabot sa 8.0,” he said.

“Equivalent ito sa lakas ng hangin na 120 knots, kapag iko-convert ay 225 kph, sakto bilang isang super typhoon,” he added.

After traversing the southern portion of Catanduanes, the center of the typhoon is expected to cross the Lagonoy Gulf and make landfall over the southern portion of Camarines Sur or the northern portion of Albay on Sunday morning.

“Inaasahan na sa susunod na dose oras ay tatawid ng Bicol region and even southern portion ng Quezon ang super typhoon ‘Rolly’. Dahil tatawid ito sa lupa, sa bandang hapin ay posibleng humina ito into typhoon. Malakas pa rin ito at inaasahan ba more or less 200 kph ang hangin nito,” he said.

PAGASA added that Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and Calamian Group of Islands will have stormy weather while, Samar Provinces, Biliran, Aklan, Capiz, and the northern portion of Antique and Iloilo will have rains with gusty winds due to STY ‘Rolly’.

The rest of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms

Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal. Moderate to strong winds from the Northwest to Northwest will prevail over the rest of Visayas and rest of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas.

‘Rolly’ has a maximum sustained winds of 225 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 280 kph. It is moving west southwestward at 25 kph.

Within 48 hours or on Tuesday morning , ‘Rolly’ is expected to be at 455 kilometers north of Pagasa island, Palawan, outside PAR.

Meanwhile, the tropical depression ‘Atsani’ re-intensified into a tropical storm and at 4:00 AM, its center was estimated at 1,280 km East of Southern Luzon.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It is moving west-northwestward at 30 km/h and is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon.

Once inside the PAR, Atsani be given the domestic name ‘Siony’ and remains less likely to affect any portion of the country over the next 2 to 3 days. It is likely to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 to 36 hours.

