Super typhoon Mawar is forecast to continue moving westward while accelerating as it approaches the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) region, according to PAGASA.

It was last estimated to be at 1,740 km east of Southeastern Luzon with maximum winds of 215 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 265 km/h. It is moving west-northwest at 20 km/h.

Weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Mawar will enter PAR between Friday evening to Saturday early morning.

“Inaasahan na magpapatuloy ito kumilos pakanluran at unti-unti pa itong bibilis papasok ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility bago pa ito lumiko pa-west northwestward sa araw ng Sabado,” he said.

Once entered PAR, it will be named as Betty, second storm in the country in 2023.

It is forecast to reach the peak intensity within 24 to 36 hours and may slightly weaken tomorrow as it begins to move towards the waters east of Extreme Northern Luzon, state weather bureau added.

Its sustained winds is also possible to increase from current 215 km/h. Raising tropical cyclone wind signal is possible as Mawar moves closer to PAR in the coming days.

“Ito ay maaaring mag-enhance ng southwest monsoon na siya naman magpapaulan sa kanlurang bahagi ng Central Luzon, Southern Luzon at Visayas,” he said.

No gale warning has yet been issued by PAGASA and water levels are expected to range from slight to moderate conditions.

