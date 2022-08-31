- Advertisement by Google -

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and existing Tropical Depression Gardo will not have any direct effect on the province of Palawan, but isolated thunderstorms will bring in rain, PAGASA said.

Weather observer Allain Joy Lusoc of the local station of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Wednesday that the effects of weather disturbances will be observed in Extreme Northern Luzon and Central Luzon areas.

“Sasama ito kay Hinnamnor at wala naman siyang magiging epekto para lumakas pa si Hinnamnor. Ang forecast track ng Gardo ay going north siya, halos westward itong si Hinnamnor. Eventually, magsasalubong at kakainin siya. Ang effect sa Palawan ay walang-wala talaga masyado sila malayo,” he said.

From noon until late afternoon, it rained in Palawan because orographic effects and evaporation caused a few isolated thunderstorms.

- Advertisement -

Hinnamnor will move in a north-northeast direction, while Gardo is forecast to weaken as it moves closer to the super typhoon. As Hinnamnor starts to take over its circulation, it will weaken to a remnant low on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

As it moves east of Extreme Northern Luzon and moves north, Gardo keeps its strength.

It was estimated at 1,080 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon and is moving northward at 10 kph. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

“Sa case nito ni Tropical Depression Gardo, since mahina siya, medyo matutunaw siya. Probably, hihigupin siya ni Hinnamnor, mas malakas itong si Hinnamnor, super typhoon siya. Ang direksyon kasi nito dahil mas mababa ang pressure ng sentro ng super typhoon, eventually ang direksyon ni Gardo ay papunta siya kay Hinnamnor,” he added.

Hinnamnor is forecast to enter PAR around 6 to 8 p.m. at the northern boundary of PAR.

It is expected to stay in the PAR for three days and will be named Henry once it arrives.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the MIMAROPA region due to the trough of tropical depression Gardo and the southwest monsoon. Light to moderate to heavy rains associated with the super typhoon’s outermost rainbands may affect extreme Northern Luzon beginning late Thursday or Friday.

The tropical cyclone may bring rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon beginning late Thursday or early Friday.

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts