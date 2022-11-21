Five of the proposed 307 “Super Health Centers” that the Department of Health (DOH) will construct will be located in different towns in Palawan and Puerto Princesa City.

This was announced by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go during his visit to Puerto Princesa last Saturday, where he led the distribution of cash assistance to some 2,000 beneficiary families under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Senator Go said the super health centers will be established in Barangay Inagawan in Puerto Princesa City and in the towns of Balabac, Sofronio Española, Quezon, and Taytay.

“This is a medium-type poly-clinic. Mas maliit ito sa regular na hospital pero mas malaki sa Rural Health Unit. Each unit will have a birthing facility and dental and laboratory testing services,” Go said.

The project will be constructed by the health department, and once completed, it will be turned over to the local government unit for maintenance and operation.

“This is one of my priorities as the chair of the Senate Committee on Health. We should invest more in our healthcare system, especially in hospitals. We need to be proactive in health care delivery,” he said.

Meanwhile, Go also called on everyone to continue supporting the government’s campaign against COVID-19.

He particularly encouraged the people to continue wearing face masks and get vaccinated, explaining that these were the best ways to finally get rid of the pandemic and return to normal.

According to him, 94.17 percent of Americans are already vaccinated as of November, but those who received their first booster shot are only 26.37 percent, and those who received their second booster shot are only 4.32 percent.

“So we are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, the kids, if you are qualified, get vaccinated especially now that we have returned to face-to-face learning,” Go said.

“And if it is not a hassle since it is already voluntary, let us continue wearing face masks in public places because we don’t know who is carrying the virus,” he added.

