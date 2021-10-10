Get ready to be SUPER amazed because the Super 10.10 Sale is here!



Let’s kick off SM’s Super Month with awesome deals like the FREE P100 Cash Back at The SM Store Puerto Princesa with a minimum purchase of P1,000 until Oct. 9, 2021.



SM Advantage and BDO Rewards cardholders also could enjoy 10% off when they shop on Oct. 10, 2021, with at least a P3,000 single-receipt purchase.

Enjoy deals up to 70% off #OnlyAtSM and get #FirstDibsAtSM on all your faves and new finds from October 10 to 17 this #SMSuperMonth.



Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB 127748, s. 2021. For more exclusive promos, visit SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook.