Sunny Monday forecast

Fine weather with humid temperature will be experienced throughout the day due to the existing easterlies winds affecting the whole country, said the state weather bureau in a forecast on Monday.

Senior weather specialist Meno Mendoza of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterly winds from the Pacific Ocean would bring humid air to the country.

The public is advised to wear comfortable clothes and make sure to rehydrate themselves.

“Dahil sa easterlies ay patuloy na mararanasan ang maaliwalas na panahon subalit posible pa rin ang pagkakaroon natin ng panandalian na buhos ng ulan lalo na sa dakong hapon at gabi. Magsuot ng maninipis na damit at magdala ng tubig na inumin para rehydrate ang ating katawan,” he said.

The Kalayaan Island will expect a temperature level of 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will be at 26 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

The sea condition over the seaboards surrounding the province of Palawan is at a slight to moderate level.

“Wala tayong nakataas na gale warning sa kasalukuyan kaya ligtas sila makakapalaot sa alin man baybaying dagat ng ating bansa,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts