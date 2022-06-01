Warm and humid temperatures are forecast across the country as the low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the weather bureau moves to the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said the storm, which was last observed at 3 a.m. today at 275 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, is still unlikely to form into a storm and will continue to have a minor impact on the western part of Luzon.

“Posible na itong mag-dissipate either mamayang hapon o gabi. Meron pa rin itong bahagyang epekto sa kanlurang Luzon — Northern and Central Luzon in particular. Kung kahapon maraming lugar ang nagkaroon ng maraming pag-ulan, ngayon naman makakaranas na sila ng maaraw at mainit na panahon,” he said.

He also said that although PAGASA is not expecting any LPA or storm in the country’s area of responsibility until the weekend, it is still possible that two weather disturbances will happen until the end of June.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, due to localized thunderstorms, the whole Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Group of Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will see overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, a regional forecast of PAGASA stated.

Winds from the south to southwest will be light to moderate across Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro, while winds from the southeast to south will prevail over the Visayas with light to moderate seas.