The Sunlight Hotel Puerto Princesa in partnership with MMG Cooperative Hospital and Ace Medical Center today held a gift-giving charity event for children aged 12 years old and below who are critically and terminally ill, with the goal of promoting the essence of gift-giving and sharing of blessings to the less privileged.

42 patients who are being treated at the two hospitals were given the chance to write down their wishes and place it in a Christmas star then hang it in the Christmas Tree at the lobby of the hotel last December 7, Sunlight resident manager Vashti Mamucod said.

Sponsors then picked a star and granted the patient’s wish.

“Today, we distribute the gifts given by the sponsors and we are thankful for each and every one na tumupad ng wishes ng mga kids na ito,” Mamucod said.

“Aside from the gifts, Sunlight is also giving gift vouchers sa lahat ng beneficiaries,” she added.

Mamucod also thanked the city government represented by Executive Assistant Matthew Mendoza representing Mayor Lucilo Bayron, City Information Officer Richard Ligad, and members of Palawan Motorcycle Organization who joined the gift-giving.

She also said that the activity will be conducted annually.

“I am looking forward to be partners with you again, supporting this Sunlight charity event,” she said.

Mendoza meanwhile thanked Sunlight for the initiative and for the support to the city of Puerto Princesa, adding that the city government is open to whatever assistance it can extend to the activity.

“Sana ay magpatuloy pa ito sa mga darating na panahon at sana ay tularan ng iba ang inyong charity work para mas marami pang mamamayan ng Puerto Princesa ang mabiyayaan at ma-inspire sa inyong ginagawa,” he said.

