Summer season about to begin

The start of this year’s dry season is just about to begin, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio noted that there is currently no low-pressure area (LPA) or any potential storm around the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Northeasterly surface windflow ang nakakaapekto sa extreme northern Luzon samantala ang easterlies ay naaapektuhan ang nalalabing bahagi ng bansa. Sinyales na ito na malapit na ang panahon tag-init,” he said.

The Kalayaan island will observe a temperature level of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 26 to 32 degrees Celsius.

“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon ay magiging bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap na kalangitan na may tiyansa ng biglaang buhos ng ulan dahil sa thunderstorm. Asahan din ang mainit na panahon sa bandang tanghali o sa hapon,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts