We’ve missed summer for two years! For 2022, health and beauty retailer Watsons is taking summer back in style while taking good care of your safety and wellbeing.

Here’s a round-up of the freshest and newest drops of summer essentials and sun protection products available at Watsons.

Prepare your summer beauty must-haves before going on your beach trip for that much-needed dose of vitamin sea. L’Oreal Paris Excellence Fashion gives you high shine, high fashion hair color, while Snow Caps (with free Snow Vitamin E) make sure your complexion is radiant and even. Get your body in fighting form with Nutrabliss by Watsons’ Garcinia Cambogia + African Mango.

When packing for your trip, don’t forget to include these summer trip essentials: Hygienix Anti-Germ Mist Body Spray, Watsons Multivitamins with Iron, Watsons B Complex 2500mg per Effervescent Tablet, and Olay Creme Bodywash Cleansing and Firming. Ensure your immunity by taking vitamins and supplements regularly, days prior, and have vaccine and booster shots for a safer trip.

Keep your skin protected and hydrated with these sunscreens from Watsons: Belo Sun Expert Body SPF60, Cetaphil Sun SPF50+ Light Gel, Celeteque Skin Defense Tinted Face Stick, and Watsons Very High Protection Sunscreen White Face & Body Lotion SPF 50+ PA+++.

Treat yourself with this All-Out Summer Care Kit from Watsons. These are mystery boxes containing everything you need for a fun and safe summer.

Watsons Card and Watsons Elite Card Members can avail of the limited edition Summer Care Kits for only Php 249—priced at Php 399 for non-members—and each kit contains Php3,000 worth of products, which may vary per kit.

These Summer Care Kits, which are mystery boxes containing everything you need for a fun and safe summer, will be available in-store at selected Watsons branches and online channels (http://watsons.com.ph) starting April 1. Get yours as these Summer Care Kits will only be available while supplies last.

ABOUT WATSONS

Watsons is part of the Health and Beauty Store chain of A.S Watson, the largest health, beauty, cosmetics, and perfumery retailer in the world. Today, Watsons H&B Asia is the leading health and beauty chain in the continent with successful operations in 13 markets.

In 2002, A.S. Watson Group joined hands with SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Philippines’ leading shopping mall developer. The partnership brought about the first Watsons stores in SM Megamall and The Podium (Ortigas). Today, Watsons operates 900+ stores in the Philippines serving more than 100,000 customers per day.

Watsons strives to ensure that their customers get the best value for their money through monthly promotions, special offers, and continuous consumer marketing programs. Each Watsons store houses nothing but the best brands from top manufacturers all over the world and also carries its own competitively priced, high quality private labels and brands. With more than 1,000 brands ranging from medicines, cosmetics, and fragrances to personal care items and general merchandise, Watsons Your Personal Store delivers only the best health, wellness, and beauty solutions to each and every customer.