SUMMARY: 45 active COVID-19 cases in Palawan as of August 3, 2020

As of Monday (3:00 p.m., August 3, 2020), the city and province have already recorded a total of 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 61 recoveries, one casualty, and 43 active cases. Of the active cases, 11 are in Puerto Princesa, six are in Cuyo, five are in Sofronio Española, five are in Coron, three are in Roxas, three are in Araceli, three are in Rizal, two are in San Vicente, one is in El Nido, one is in Quezon, one is in Culion, one is in Taytay and one is in Aborlan

Patient No. 1 (recovered/has returned to Australia) is a 26-year-old male Australian. He arrived in Palawan on March 7 for a vacation in one of the northern municipalities. He was confirmed COVID-19 positive on March 21, after he had left the country on March 17.

Patient No. 2 (deceased) was a 63-year-old male local resident from Barangay Tanabag, who had no travel history. He was confirmed positive on April 26, after he had died on April 21.

Patient No. 3 (recovered) is an asymptomatic female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) returnee who arrived in Palawan on May 31. She was confirmed COVID-19 on June 3. She remains to be isolated in one of the city’s facilities as she waits for the result of her repeat confirmatory test.

Patient No. 4 (recovered) is a male local stranded individual who arrived from Luzon on June 5 aboard 2Go vessel along with 276 other returnees. He remained asymptomatic and is also isolated in one of the city’s facilities.

Patient No. 5 (recovered) is a male local stranded returnee and was a close contact of Patient No. 4.

Patient No. 6 (recovered) is a 38-year-old female who arrived from Metro Manila on June 13 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

Patient No. 7 (recovered) is a 19-year-old male who arrived from Manila on June 14 aboard June Aster vessel (batil).

Patient No. 8 (recovered) is an eight-month-old baby who is a relative of Patient No. 7.

Patient No. 9 (recovered) is a male overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who arrived on June 14 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

Patient No. 10 (recovered) is a male locally stranded individual (LSI) in Sofronio Española and was “considered close contact” of the returnees who arrived on June 5.

Patient No. 11 (recovered) is a male locally stranded individual (LSI) also in Softonio Española and was “considered close contact” of the returnees who arrived on June 5.

Patient No. 12 (recovered) is a female nurse from Ospital Ng Palawan (ONP) in Puerto Princesa City considered as “possible local transmission”.

Patient No. 13 (recovered) is a 19-year-old male LSI in Sofronio Española who arrived on June 5 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

Patient No. 14 (recovered) is a 55-year-old female LSI in Sofronio Española who arrived on June 14 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

Patient No. 15 (recovered) is an 8-year-old female LSI in Sofronio Española who also arrived on June 14 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines. She is a relative of Patient No. 14.

Patient No. 16 (recovered) is a male institutional worker (IW) in ONP. He was a direct contact of Patient No. 12 and was considered as a “local transmission” case by health officials.

Patient No. 17 (recovered) is a female nurse in ONP who had also had direct contact with Patient No. 12. She was considered as the 3rd case of “local transmission”.

Patient No. 18 (recovered) is a 6-year-old female patient who is a close contact of an infected healthcare worker at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

Patient No. 19 (recovered) is a 57-year-old male who is a close contact of an infected healthcare worker at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

Patient No. 20 (recovered) is a 25-year-old female who is a close contact of an infected healthcare worker at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

Patient No. 21 (recovered) is a 26-year-old male who is a close contact of an infected healthcare worker at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

22. Patient No. 22 (recovered) is a 28-year-old male who is a close contact of an infected healthcare worker at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

Patient No. 23 (recovered)is a 27-year-old female resident of Brgy. Sta. Monica, who is not a close contact of any previously reported case. The patient is considered a separate case of “community transmission”.

Patient No. 24 (recovered) is a 47-year-old father who is a locally stranded returnee from Busuanga who arrived on June 7 from Metro Manila aboard June Aster vessel (batil).

Patient No. 25 (recovered) is a 46-year-old wife of Patient No. 24.

Patient No. 26 (recovered) is a 25-year-old son of Patients No. 24 and 25.

Patient No. 27 (recovered) is a male locally stranded returnee in “his 40s” in Bataraza who arrived from Metro Manila on June 8.

Patient No. 28 (recovered) is also a male locally stranded returnee in “his 40s” in Bataraza who arrived from Metro Manila on June 8.

Patient No. 29 (recovered) is a 46-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Sofronio Española who arrived from Metro Manila on June 14 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

Patient No. 30 (recovered) is a female locally stranded returnee from Metro Manila who arrived on June 18 via AirAsia flight. (Puerto Princesa City)

Patient No. 31 (recovered) is a 55-year-old female and one of the close contacts of previously reported cases from Puerto Princesa.

Patient No. 32 (recovered) is a 44-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on June 28 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines

Patient No. 33 (recovered) is a 34-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 8.

Patient No. 34 (recovered) is a 42-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 8.

Patient No. 35 (recovered) is a 25-year-old male locally stranded in Taytay returnee who arrived on June 15 from Cebu City.

Patient No. 36 (recovered) is a 23-year-old locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24.

Patient No. 37 (recovered) is a 1-year-old locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who is not related to Patient No. 36 and arrived from Manila on June 24. This person is not related to Patient No. 36

Patient No. 38 (recovered) is in the mid-20s, a male locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 9.

Patient No. 39 (recovered) is in the mid-20s, a male locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 9.

Patient No. 40 (recovered) is a 26-year-old male detainee in Puerto Princesa City Jail and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

Patient No. 41 (recovered) is a 26-year-old male detainee in Puerto Princesa City Jail and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

Patient No. 42 (recovered) is a 31-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived from Manila on June 28 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

Patient No. 43 (recovered) is a 30-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Roxas who arrived from Manila on June 14 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

Patient No. 44 (recovered) is a 24-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Roxas who arrived from Manila on June 15 aboard Cebu Pacific.

Patient No. 45 (recovered) is a 20-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 9.

Patient No. 46 (recovered) is a 40-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 9.

Patient No. 47 (recovered) is a 22-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point who arrived from Manila on July 5 aboard AirAsia.

Patient No. 48 (recovered) is a female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24. This patient is the mother of Patient No. 37.

Patient No. 49 (recovered) is a 57-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24.

Patient No. 50 (recovered) is a 27-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24.

Patient No. 51 (recovered) is a 9-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24.

Patient No. 52 (recovered) is a 50-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24.

Patient No. 53 (recovered) is a 57-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Rizal who arrived from Manila on June 29 aboard Cebu Pacific.

Patient No. 54 (recovered) is a 21-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point who arrived from Taguig City on July 4 aboard Philippine Airlines.

Patient No. 55 is a 35-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Manila on July 11 aboard M/V Lilies.

Patient No. 56 is a 34-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Manila on July 11 aboard M/V Lilies.

Patient No. 57 is a 72-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Coron who arrived from Manila on July 11 aboard 2Go Shipping Line.

Patient No. 58 is a 21-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Coron who arrived from Manila on July 12 aboard June Aster.

Patient No. 59 (recovered) is a 7-month-old male locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point.

Patient No. 60 (recovered) is a 22-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point.

Patient No. 61 (recovered) is a 25-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Busuanga who arrived from Manila on June 22 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

Patient No. 62 (recovered) is a 27-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived from Manila on July 10 aboard a plane.

Patient No. 63 is a 31-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Sofronio, Espanola who arrived from Manila on July 12 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

Patient No. 64 is a 5-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Sofronio, Espanola who arrived from Manila on July 12 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines. The patient is relative of Patient No. 63.

Patient No. 65 is a 25-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Sofronio, Espanola who arrived from Manila on July 1 aboard Philippine Airlines.

Patient No. 66 is a 27-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Sofronio, Espanola who arrived from Manila on July 12 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines. The patient is a relative of Patient No. 64.

Patient No. 67 (recovered) is a 21-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Dumaran who arrived from Mandaluyong City.

Patient No. 68 is a 19-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Roxas.

Patient No. 69 is a 23-month-old male locally stranded returnee in Roxas.

Patient No. 70 is a 23-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived aboard MV Blessed Journey.

Patient No. 71 is a 24-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived aboard MV Blessed Journey.

Patient No. 72 is a 20-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived aboard MV Blessed Journey.

Patient No. 73 is a 50-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived aboard MV Blessed Journey.

Patient No. 74 (recovered) is a 31-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point who arrived from Manila on June 28 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines vessel.

Patient No. 75 is a 59-year-old male health employee of Puerto Princesa who experienced symptoms before he was swabbed on July 22.

Patient No. 76 is a 61-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived from Manila on July 17.

Patient No. 77 is a 33-year-old male from Espanola who has no travel history, received a confirmatory test on July 18. The history of exposure of the patient is still unknown.

Patient No. 78 is a 42-year-old cargo vessel crew member in Coron who arrived on July 20.

Patient No. 79 is a male locally stranded returnee in Aborlan.

80. Patient No. 80 is a 27-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived aboard a plane.

Patient No. 76 is a 26-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Araceli who arrived from Manila on July 26 aboard AirAsia.

Patient No. 82 is a 27-year-old female locally stranded returnee in El Nido who arrived from Manila on July 11 aboard MV May Lilies. The patient is pregnant and is the municipality’s first case.

Patient No. 83 is a 19-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Quezon who arrived from Cavite on July 12 aboard AirAsia flight. This is the municipality’s first case.

Patient No. 84 is from Cuyo.

Patient No. 85 is from Araceli.

Patient No. 86 is a 49-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Roxas who arrived from Masbate on July 12 aboard 2Go Shipping vessel via Metro Manila.

Patient No. 87 is a 19-year-old locally stranded returnee in Culion who arrived from Caloocan on July 26 aboard M/V June Aster.

Patient No. 88 is a 28-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived on July 21. The patient was a close contact of the other positive cases.

Patient No. 89 is an 8-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Rizal who arrived on July 13 aboard Cebu Pacific Airlines.

Patient No. 90 is a 21-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Manila on July 25 aboard M/V Lilies.

Patient No. 91 is a 22-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 27 aboard Cebu Pacific Airlines.

Patient No. 92 is a 38-year-old female locally stranded returnee in San Vicente who arrived from Manila on July 29 aboard Philippine Airlines.

Patient No. 93 is a 16-year-old male locally stranded returnee in San Vicente who arrived from Manila on July 29 aboard Philippine Airlines.

Patient No. 94 is a 16-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Coron who arrived from Manila on July 26 aboard June Aster.

Patient No. 95 is a 24-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Coron who arrived from Manila on July 26 aboard June Aster.

Patient No. 96 is a 26-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Rizal who arrived from the National Capital Region on July 16 aboard Cebu Pacific.

Patient No. 97 is a 34-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Araceli who was in close contact with Patient No. 85 (Araceli’s second positive case). The patient arrived on July 12 via AirAsia.

Patient No. 98 is a 26-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Rizal who arrived from the National Capital Region on July 16 aboard Cebu Pacific.

Patient No. 99 is a 27-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa.

Patient No. 100 is a 30-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa.

Patient No. 101 is a 36-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa.

Patient No. 102 is a 41-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa.

Patient No. 103 is a 30-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa.

Patient No. 104 is a 30-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa.

Patient No. 105 is a 65-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa.

(Compiled by Jane Tumalac)