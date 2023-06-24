Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) Staff, in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans, and Landscapes (SIBOL), have launched an innovative software application aimed at engaging citizens directly in reporting environmental violations and grievances to government authorities.

The Sumbong App was initially launched on Tuesday, June 20, marking a significant milestone in the efforts to enforce environmental laws in Palawan and the anniversary of Strategic Environmental Plan for Palawan.

Recognizing the crucial partnership between Palaweños and the mobile app in promoting environmental stability through digital governance, PCSDS Director Levita Lagrada emphasized the importance of public involvement.

“It is important that the public is given the opportunity to report issues and violations they have personal knowledge about. After all, they are also the ones directly impacted by the destruction of the environment,” Lagrada stated.

“The PCSD proudly adopts digital governance that encompasses norms, institutions, and standards to regulate sustainable development and the use of digital technologies to ensure equality by addressing multi-dimensional issues affecting Palawan,” Lagrada added.

The collaborative project between PCSDS and USAID-SIBOL allows users to conveniently download and access the Sumbong App through Google Play.