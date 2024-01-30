Sukiyummy, a local all-you-can-eat sukiyaki buffet restaurant in Puerto Princesa City is indeed the go-to place for everything “unlimited.” They offer succulent USDA-approved imported beef, tender pork, and flavorful chicken, along with a selection of delectable freshly caught seafood and a wide variety of side dishes, all at great value.

When you step into Sukiyummy, the tantalizing aroma of grilling meat combines seamlessly with the cool sea breeze, creating a sensory dining experience. Its baywalk location provides a picturesque backdrop that amplifies the flavors, making each bite a harmonious blend of taste and tranquility.

However, Sukiyummy is more than just sukiyaki; it’s an ensemble of flavors that dance on your palate. Their Kani Salad, Crunchy Kani, California Maki, Gyoza, and Shrimp Tempura take your taste buds on a global culinary journey. Each side dish adds a unique note to the symphony, ensuring a multi-sensory delight with every meal.

Sukiyummy doesn’t stop at sukiyaki; they’re constantly innovating. They plan to introduce an unli hotpot, becoming the only unli grill and hotpot restaurant in town.

For those looking to enjoy Sukiyummy’s ‘unli’ goodness, they currently offer discounts: unlimited pork and regular side dishes for ₱399; unlimited pork, beef, and chicken plus regular and premium side dishes for ₱499; and unlimited pork, beef, chicken, and seafood plus regular and premium side dishes for only ₱699.

While Sukiyummy has no immediate plans for expansion, they remain committed to perfecting their offerings before venturing out to reach clients in other areas.

For a gastronomic journey that combines “unli” exquisite flavors, top-notch ingredients, and a breathtaking seaside setting, Sukiyummy stands out as the premier choice. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor exploring the wonders of Puerto Princesa, Sukiyummy invites you to savor the best of Palawan, which will undoubtedly bring you “unli-tuwa” like never before.