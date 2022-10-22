Streaming service and production company Netflix has announced the availability of a user interface (UI) in Filipino in the country.

Netflix said the UI was made available on October 21, six years after it launched in the Philippines to give “access to thousands of TV shows and movies made available in their original language with an option to enjoy these titles with English subs and dubs.”

“Over time, as more viewers joined the streaming service, Netflix realized that there was a need to offer viewers an interface that speaks the audiences’ local language,” it said.

“That is why starting today (October 21), Netflix will have a user interface (UI) available in Filipino,” it added.

The UI allows subscribers to navigate, reading titles and synopses, plus watch shows and movies with Filipino subtitles and in Filipino dubbing.

“Interested in watching Stranger Things again, but this time using your local language? Well, it is possible as you can now enjoy this fan favorite title using the Filipino language as an option on the platform,” according to Netflix.

Wondering what other titles you can enjoy using this new feature? To name a few, binge on Emily in Paris, You and The Queen’s Gambit this weekend using the Filipino UI setting and experience entertainment in a very local way.

“At Netflix, we believe our members should be able to choose their viewing experience, whether it be the genre, format, or language of the content. We are very happy that our Filipino members will now have the option to enjoy their favorite Netflix content from all over the world with Filipino subtitles and dubbing, should they prefer to watch as such,” said Malobika Banerji, Netflix Content Director for Southeast Asia.

The Filipino UI feature offers flexibility among members as they will be able to switch their profile to Filipino from the language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV, or mobile browsers. The complete Netflix experience in Filipino is available across all devices – from member sign-up, to search function, and even on payment options.

Netflix subscribers can set up to five profiles in each account, with each profile having the option to choose its own language setting. Watching Netflix in another country or region? Don’t worry, the Filipino UI feature is also available to members outside of the Philippines.

