Major streets in Puerto Princesa City were transformed into a radiant canvas of celebration during the “Amos Ta’ Run: SUBARUN Color Run 2023” over the weekend to honor its rich biodiversity, promote wellness, and champion the spirit of diversity and inclusiveness.

The colorful run for a cause project of the Subaraw Festival, held on November 5 at the starting line at SM City Puerto Princesa, was organized by JCI Puerto Princesa Oil, Inc. (or Oil Jaycees), a young professional leadership organization led by its president, Russell Fernandez.

The funds generated from the event will be directed towards assisting the communities the organization is supporting. Oil Jaycees, driven by young leaders, firmly holds the belief that one’s self-discovery is enhanced by extending a helping hand to others.

The group is known for engaging in a diverse range of projects, including community development like the HarBEST Sustainable Livelihood Program, business initiatives such as SimpLEARN for MSMEs, leadership programs like Project LIFE for empowerment, gender equality efforts like “Like A Girl,” initiatives promoting inclusivity such as “Sama All: PWD Sensitivity for Frontline Workers,” environmental projects including “SustainabiliTIPS” and “4Rs Community Market,” public health initiatives like “Save SEXY,” and Health Expo, and others.

JCI Puerto Princesa Oil officers, led by President Russell Fernandez (first from left), and Miss Supranational 2023 1st Runner-Up Pauline Amelinckx (2nd from left) support the same causes as SUBARUN 2023, promoting wellness, inclusivity, and biodiversity as part of the Subaraw Festival.

Hundreds of participants, clad in their white run shirts, joined up early at the starting line. The event’s color stations provided a flurry of lively shades at regular intervals around the course. Runners reveled in the colorful chaos, ending in a spectacular rainbow celebration on the Puerto Princesa City Baywalk.

Fellow JCI member, local president of JCI Chocolate Hills, and Miss Supranational 2023 1st Runner-Up Pauline Amelinckx supported the event and took the challenge of completing the 10K run.

“It’s such an honor to be here and join you in SUBARUN Color Run 2023. I also share the same causes of this fun run promoting wellness, inclusivity, and biodiversity as part of the Subaraw Festival,” said Amelinckx.

Other JCI members from JCI Manila, JCI Puerto Princesa Peacock, JCI Puerto Princesa Balayong, JCI Puerto Princesa Kiao, and JCI Narra Grains also joined the color run in support of its purpose.

Some fortunate registered attendees had the opportunity to win raffle prizes, which included day tour adventures to Pakpak-Lauin Day Tour Destinations and wellness packages from Fight Club Philippines, enhancing their connection with the city’s natural surroundings.

The event’s triumph served as proof of the commitment demonstrated by the community, volunteers, and sponsors who united to bring it to fruition.

“In behalf of JCI Puerto Princesa Oil and our beneficiaries, we wish to express our profound gratitude to all those who contributed their resources, time, and support to the success of the activity,” said Karl Dylan Aquino, project chairperson of SUBARUN 2023.

“Amos Ta’ Run: SUBARUN Color Run 2023 represents the emergence of a new tradition in Puerto Princesa, one that embodies the city’s hopes and dreams,” said Fernandez.

He stressed that the color run was not solely about reaching the finish line but also about embracing the power of unity and the unwavering resilience of the human spirit.

It serves as a reminder that, even when faced with life’s challenges, individuals have the capacity to emerge victorious, ultimately enhancing their lives with greater vitality and purpose through such experiences.