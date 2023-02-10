A recent study conducted by computer scientists from the University of Edinburgh and Trinity College of Dublin in Europe published at https://arxiv.org/abs/2302.01890 revealed that top-of-the-line Android made in China are collecting user data through pre-installed applications or spywares on the phone’s operating system.

This unconsented data collection, according to the research, could track its users and reveal their identities and personal information.

“In this work we study the Chinese version of the Android OS distributions run by Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo handsets. We measure the network traffic the handsets generate when in-use by a privacy-aware consumer,” the researchers said.

In order to establish a baseline for privacy behavior, the researchers focused on a privacy-aware but busy user who opts out of analytics and personalization, does not use any cloud storage or any other optional third-party services, and has not set up an account on any platform of the OS distribution developer.

“We find that these devices come bundled with a number of third-party applications, some of which are granted dangerous runtime permissions by default without user consent, and transmit traffic containing a broad range of geolocation, user-profile and social relationships Personally Identifiable Information (PII) to both phone vendors and third-party domains, without notifying the user or offering the choice to opt-out,” the researchers revealed.

The PII, the study also revealed, were sent not only to the manufacturers, but also to Chinese mobile network operators like China Mobile and China Unicom, even though SIM cards from those networks were not used or SIM cards that ensured connectivity to a different operator in China or in the UK were used.

The research concluded that much has to be done in order to protect the privacy of the consumers amid the passing of the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) and the Data Security Law (DSL) of the Chinese government in 2021.

Overall, our findings paint a troubling picture of the state of user data privacy in the world’s largest Android market, and highlight the urgent need for tighter privacy controls to increase the ordinary people’s trust in technology companies, many of which are partially state-owned,” the research suggests.

The researchers noted that they have informed Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi about their findings urging them to address the issue.

“It seems likely that any changes to the OSes studied here, even if they were agreed upon, would take a considerable time to deploy and we believe that keeping handset users in the dark for a long open-ended period in the meantime is inappropriate,” the researchers said.

About Post Author