Students of Pajo Elementary School receive school supplies from RTN

Students of the Pajo Elementary School (PES) in Barangay Iwahig, Bataraza, recently received some P17,000-worth of school supplies from the Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) as part of its relief efforts for learners and teachers under the new normal education.

Community development organizer Vannesa Apilan said Monday that the intervention of the mining firm would help in the production of modules needed in the distance learning method that students have to do to continue learning amid the pandemic.

“Additional assistance na siya para sa modules ng mga estudyante sa Pajo Elementary School, kasi ongoing yong printing per week yong schedule,” she said.

She said that the support given by RTNMC is for the purchase of additional boxes of bond paper to be used for printing of modules.

Some 456 benefited from the intervention of the mining company after the first week of the opening of classes.

The students are a combination of Palaw’an and non-indigenous peoples.

“Sobrang marami ang estudyante, parang ‘di na kaya ng school na ma-supply-an. Depende pa rin kasi iyan sa allotment budget nila yan sa SDMP.

The assistance provided by RTNMC came from the remaining budget in educational assistance which is part of the 2020 Social Development and Management Program (SDMP)-Limestone project- Access to Educational interventions.

