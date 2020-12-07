Students in Bataraza village get P1,000 financial assistance from RTN

Community development organizer Vannesa Apilan said RTNMC’s assistance for the education sector will help the students in acquiring their needs under the new education platform.

Some indigenous peoples (IP) preparatory and elementary students at Sitio Kalantuod, Barangay Iwahig in Bataraza town have received P60,000 from the Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) for their studies under new normal.

“Allowance na nila ‘yan, for elementary at prep students. Ang goal ni RTN, tuwing may educational assistance ay mabigyan sila ng maayos na edukasyon at mabili nila kung ano pa ang kailangan nila sa school like school supply kaya nagkakaroon tayo ng educational assistance,” she said.

Around 60 students benefited from the assistance that came from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) allotment of RTNMC for Iwahig.

Each student beneficiary would receive a P1,000 allowance from the RTNMC as the assistance of the company for their studies in 2020.

“Si RTN ay karagdagan allowance ang binibigay para sa elementary. Dahil bawal lumabas ang mga bata, ang ginawa ay isahang bigayan na lang, ito ay hanggang end of 2020 na,” she said.

