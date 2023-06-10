A Grade 7 student from Palawan State University (PSU) Laboratory Junior High School handed an adult Southeast Asian box turtle (Cuora amboinensis) to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on Thursday, June 8.

The PCSDS said Adriel Yuri Yapparcon came across the turtle in a creek in Brgy. Tiniguiban on Wednesday afternoon, June 7.

Following the advice of his parents, he decided to deliver the turtle to the PCSDS, where he learned that it was categorized as “endangered” according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

After an evaluation conducted by wildlife specialists from the PCSDS, it was determined that the turtle is suitable for release back into its natural habitat.

About Post Author